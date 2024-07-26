He Samsung Galaxy S24 plus high-end cell phone black onyxwith 256GB SSD, 12GB RAM, Dynamic Amoled screen, waterproof and with 4,900mAh battery It is on SALE with $9,000 pesos DISCOUNT (38%)so its list price dropped from $23,999 pesos to $14,999 Mexican pesosThis promotion makes the smartphone cheaper than in Liverpool.

As far as payment methods are concerned, this discount can be purchased in up to 24 interest-free installments when paying with credit cards. Learn about the features of the discount below. High-end smartphone that is $9,000 pesos cheaper.

What features does the black Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB cell phone have?

– Galaxy S24 Plus model.

– Samsung brand.

– 256 GB SSD memory.

– Onyx black color.

– 12 GB of RAM.

– Snapdragon processor.

– 6.7-inch resolution Amoled screen.

– 4,900 mAh battery.

– ANDROID 14 operating system.

– Artificial Intelligence for photos.

– 50 MP camera.

– With interpreter and translator function to instantly translate audios or conversations.

What are the payment methods for the black Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB cell phone on Amazon Mexico?

He Samsung Galaxy S24 plus black onyx cell phone The 256GB has a list price on Amazon of $23,999 less a 38% DISCOUNT leaving it at a reduced price of $14,999 Mexican pesos with options of Cash or credit payment with up to 24 monthly interest-free installments. Payment with financing cost is not available in this promotion, because the 24 MSI scheme is already contemplated.

