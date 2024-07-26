Sonora, Mexico.- The Government of Sonora reported that no authority has officially notified it that the flight that left Hermosillo yesterday for the United States is the aircraft in which Ismael “El Mayo Zambada” and Joaquín Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” were allegedly traveling.

In a statement, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of the Government of Alfonso Durazo, argued that it has not been “notified” about the arrest of two of the main leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, so it will not “speculate” on the public information.

The agency headed by Víctor Hugo Enríquez stressed, however, that it is fully prepared to collaborate with the corresponding authorities in the investigation of these events, “to the extent that it is within its competence.”

“Regarding the arrest in the United States of the alleged criminals, Ismael Zambada García and Joaquín Guzmán López, up to now the Secretariat of Public Security in Sonora has not been notified by the Government of Mexico about this fact,” he said.

However, the state government expressed its willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities.

“The SSP will be very respectful of the investigation processes carried out in Mexico and in the United States, so there will be no speculation in the information issued. There is also no official notification from any authority that the flight that left Hermosillo for the United States was the aircraft that the detained and mentioned persons were aboard,” the agency added.

A Cessna 205 plane with characteristics similar to those used in mountain flights, traveled yesterday from the capital of Sonora to Santa Teresa, New Mexico, where it landed around noon, coinciding with the capture data of the drug lord and the son of Guzmán Loera.

The flight left the city of Hermosillo at 7:55 and landed at 10:19 at the Santa Teresa airport, near El Paso, Texas. Versions from security sources indicate that, under false pretenses, “El Mayo” had traveled from the mountains of Sinaloa with a stopover in Hermosillo.

“The SSP remains committed to cooperating in whatever part of its jurisdiction with the investigation of these events,” added the Sonora Police.