Border business leaders highlighted the use of technology to find those responsible for the kidnapping of a businesswoman in this city for whom they were asking 2.5 million pesos for her release.

“We would like to acknowledge the work of the authorities, who thanks to their prompt intervention and the investment made in the surveillance cameras were able to locate the place. We will continue to maintain a permanent dialogue with the authorities,” said the president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Isela Molina.

For his part, Jesús Manuel Salayandía, coordinator of the Border Business Block, highlighted the use of technology to arrest those allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of the local businesswoman. “Kidnapping and extortion greatly slow down the economy and the authorities must apply themselves, and if technology is helping to stop these criminals, then they should continue investing,” he said.

The woman was deprived of her liberty last Monday in a house in the Salvárcar neighborhood, and since her disappearance, rescue efforts began that took 19 hours to reach a conclusion with her rescue.

In the same vein, Elizabeth Villalobos Luna, president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) in Juárez, reported that, to date, a thousand surveillance cameras from commercial establishments affiliated with that organization have been connected to the Centinela system.

Salayandía added that the authorities must now reach a conviction with an efficient trial and an exemplary punishment, “so that they do not leave through the revolving door.”

According to official information, personnel from the Model Unit for Attention to the Crime of Kidnapping in the Northern Zone managed to rescue the victim alive as a result of police intelligence work and the support of surveillance cameras from the Centinela Platform.

The corporation said the work was carried out by the Special Detective Group at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

From that moment on, they coordinated with the FEOE and the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office to analyze the first images of the event.

“These images allowed us to trace the trajectory of the vehicles involved thanks to video surveillance in coordination with the SSPE’s Analysis area,” the agency said in a statement.

After approximately three hours, a white Dodge RAM pickup truck was located, whose owner gave information about the alleged persons involved in the kidnapping, who were later located in the Aztecas neighborhood, about 30 minutes later.