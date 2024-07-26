Chilpancingo, Mexico.- Army Infantry Colonel Josué Barrón Sevilla was appointed as the new head of the Guerrero Public Security Secretariat, replacing General Gabriel Zamudio López, who resigned from his post amid the violence that plagues the state.

With Barrón Sevilla, there are four military officers who, during these 33 months of Evelyn Salgado Pineda’s Government, have been in charge of the SSP.

Also in the Morena mandate were Navy Captain Evelio Méndez Gómez, who left his post in January 2024 and was replaced by Brigadier General Rolando Solano Rivera, another who resigned on March 14 of this year.

Gabriel Zamudio López, another Army officer, replaced Rolando Solano, but on Monday, July 22, he resigned, arguing that he has health problems.

Sources from the state Security Secretariat reported that one of the reasons for Zamudio López’s resignation was because officials from the administrative area delayed the release of economic resources from the payment of travel expenses and the delivery of uniforms and boots to state police officers.

The two SPP public servants were appointed to that position by Senator Félix Salgado Macedonio, father of Governor Evelyn Salgado.

State agents who asked to remain anonymous told Grupo Reforma that their travel expenses are delivered late and that in 2024 they have not been given all their uniforms.

“Many of the patrol cars are in poor mechanical condition,” said one of the officers.

This Friday, the governor announced the appointment of the new head of the SSP through a statement.

The state leader said that the new secretary has a track record in operational and administrative areas in the Secretariat of National Defense.

One of the positions that Barrón Sevilla held was as Commander of the 56th Infantry Battalion in Cumbres de LLano Largo.

The soldier led the relief efforts in Acapulco following the devastation of Hurricane “Otis” in October 2023.

The three military officers who preceded him resigned during various crises of violence in Guerrero resulting from the struggle between criminal organizations in various areas of the state.