War UkraineThree people were killed in a Russian drone attack on a shopping area in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the Ukrainian army said on Friday morning. Nine drones were intercepted, but one of them ended up in the port area and caused a fire, it said. And the reluctance of US representatives to approve additional military aid for Ukraine will cost the country lives, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.