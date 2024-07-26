The validity of an American visa Tourist visa B1/B2 is generally 10 years although sometimes it may be for a shorter period of time.

One of the most common doubts about the document is what should be done or What happens when the American visa expires? while in the United States, so if the question raises your doubts, here at Debate we tell you everything you need to know.

According to United States Department of StateIf a foreigner is in the United States but his visa expires at that very moment, there is no need to panic, just make sure not to exceed the deadline that was marked on the visa. I-94 permit upon entering the country.

“You will be able to remain in the United States during your authorized period of stay, even if your visa expires during the time you are in the United States. Since your admission stamp or paper Form I-94 documents your authorized stay and is the official record of your permission to be in the United States, it is very important that you keep it inside your passport.”

However, it is very important to never go beyond the date indicated on the I-94 permit or the date stamped in the passport, as you could then face problems with the immigration authorities. migration.

Although nothing happens if your visa expires while you are in the United States, you should consider that you will not be able to re-enter the United States on a subsequent trip unless you have completed the visa renewal process.

Remember that to check how long your American visa was approved for, you must be attentive at the end of the interview at the United States Embassy or Consulate you have selected, or once you pick it up at your courier service, since the dates are located at the bottom of the document.

The part that says Date of issue, indicates the date of issuance of the visa, an example could be July 26, 2024, while Expires on, indicates the day, month and year in which the document will expire, for example: July 26, 2034.

As long as your US visa remains valid, you can make multiple-entry trips to the United States over a decade, but once it expires, you will need to start the renewal process.