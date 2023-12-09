Party evening

It was a special evening experienced yesterday in Turin by Pecco Bagnaia. The centaur from Chivasso, fresh from winning his third world championship title in his career in the MotoGP, the second – consecutively – in MotoGP, was in fact guest of Juventus in the spectacular setting of the Allianz Stadium to watch the Serie A match between the Bianconeri and Napoli.

Bagnaia, a great Juventus fan, was worthily celebrated by the club, which organized a special catwalk for him before the match. The Ducati champion was introduced onto the playing field, receiving an ovation from the audience present and coming awarded by the president of JuventusGianluca Ferrero.

Celebratory shirt

The top manager of the Piedmontese club gave Bagnaia one original Juventus shirt with his name and name printed on itinevitable number 1, which will stand out in plain sight again next year on Pecco’s Desmosedici. Before the match Bagnaia also had the opportunity to meet some old Juventus glories, such as Claudio Marchisio and Andrea Barzagli.

There The presence of the two-time top class world champion in the stands brought luck to Juventus, who defeated Napoli 1-0 thanks to a goal scored in the 51st minute by Federico Gatti. The Juventus center back gave the three points to Massimiliano Allegri’s team, which has thus temporarily returned to the top of the championship, awaiting the Inter match this evening.