Diabolik, Who Are You? is a 2023 film directed by Manetti Bros. and is the film adaptation of the 107th Diabolik comic book created by the sisters Angela and Luciana Giussani. And the third and final chapter of the trilogy focused on Diabolik, which also includes “Diabolik” (2021) and “Diabolik – Ginko All’Attacco” (2022). The cast is made up of Giacomo Gianniotti, Miriam Leone, Valerio Mastandrea, Monica Bellucci, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Massimiliano Rossi, Andrea Arru, Paolo Calabresi, Lorenzo Zurzolo and others. The film premiered at the 2023 Rome Film Festival which was held last October, and will be in Italian cinemas from 30 November 2023.

A common goal

This time, Diabolik and Eva Kant they intend to steal Countess Wiendemar’s precious coins. Too bad their plan is destined to fail due to a ruthless gang of criminals who have the same goal as them. In fact, after a violent bank robbery, these criminals kill the Countess and escape with the stolen goods. Both Diabolik and Inspector Ginko are on their trail, and both get help from their most trusted allies. Diabolik is helped by Eva, while Ginko by Sergeant Palmer. Both follow the same trail to track down the gang, i.e Elisa Coenthe wife of one of the criminals who lost his life.

Their investigations lead them to the criminals’ hideout and there they find the entire gang led by the shady individual named Manden, a man who practices as a lawyer by day, while directing the operations of the same gang by night. Once they arrive on site, Diabolik and Ginko are captured, locked up in the cellar, tied and chained. There seems to be no way out for them, and they know that it is a matter of time before they are killed. The two thus find themselves face to face awaiting their destiny and Ginko, as a last wish, he asks his longtime enemy who he really is and what led him to be what he became. Diabolik decides to fulfill his last wish and begins to tell his mysterious past. Meanwhile, an unexpected alliance has begun between Eva and Duchess Altea, the noblewoman with whom Ginko has a still secret relationship, with the two women trying to find their loved ones.

An Italian cinecomic?

There Diabolik trilogy it turned out to be one big ambition for Italian cinema, and it’s nice to know that even in our country we dare to experiment and aspire to something that differs from the usual genres (as also happened with Dampyr). Don’t misunderstand, regardless of your tastes and what you follow, every genre has had its pearls in Italian cinema, there are dramatic films or satirical comedies that are worth a watch. However, Diabolik’s films are a special case and they demonstrate that here in Italy, you can experiment.

Perhaps, beyond quality, there is a sort of cultural prejudice, accompanied by skepticism and indifference. This is a real shame, because these films they can very well be seen not only by comics readers of the Gucciani sisters, but they can also aim at a rather broad audience, including those who are new to the character or even those looking for something new and intriguing to get out of the “comfort zone”.

Diabolik is that character with icy eyes capable of capturing attention or even steal the heart, and not just the objects it aspires to. It has a particularly unique charm which fits totally with the Italian nationality and which makes it unique in its kind. This leads to a narrative direction that oscillates between disbelief and amazement, going above all logic. But the greatest credit goes above all to those who took part in the project, starting from the directors Manetti and then arriving at the cast.

Did the Manetti Bros. do Diabolik justice?

THE Manetti Bros. they revealed themselves the right people to make this trilogy, which is concluded in a dignified manner and with a chapter that maintains the same technical level as the previous ones, indeed showing that it is even a few steps forward compared to the first two (despite the second and third being filmed at the same time).

It’s a film that fits perfectly with the period shown (70s) and which recalls various genres that the Manetti Bros. were usually called upon to do, both for the dialogues and for the scenes shown. Their direction is so calm and sophisticated, which focuses on very careful attention to detail, with shots that focus on every single element shown to allow even the most “distracted” viewer to understand what is happening, and assimilate every event present from every angle. Sometimes, it even seems that a shot is more still and leads to a slightly lowered pace, but in reality it happens because that well-focused element is important for the plotThat it flows at the right times.

The first part serves to put together all the assumptions in a calm way, useful for the story told, which is accompanied by a very colorful and even chameleon-like photography based on the situation shown. To help it all, one soundtrack composed by 35 caliber paired with Alan Sorrenti, which is sometimes bulky but capable of entering the ears without ever leaving the head. However, the turning point occurs in the second part, exactly at the moment in which Diabolik and Ginko find themselves face to face.

Is the film an Origin Story of Diabolik?

Although the film presents itself as the final chapter of a trilogy, in reality in some ways it’s a fairly impromptu film, like the other two or every single comic. There is always some reference to another adventure, both in the comic book counterpart and in the current cinematographic one, but even if you don’t find yourself completely disorientated when seeing it, you can miss the entire narrative plan concocted by the Manetti Bros.

The latter have chosen the comic books suitable for make known in detail the world of Diabolik even for those who are new to it to it, starting from a first film which narrates the meeting between the protagonist and his ally, to then move on from a central chapter which analyzes the dispute between Diabolik and Ginko and finally, to arrive at a character exploration. The origins of Diabolik are narrated with an intriguing modus operandi, with shots focused on an island – which is actually Calabria – and with photography that recalls Neorealism. While the present flows, at the same time the past does too, and it is there a rather coincident and non-confusing transition between the two timelines, as if they were playing dodgeball. Ironic that the Origin Story was chosen as the final chapter, but that’s okay.

The credit goes to castin particular to main protagonists. Gianniotti replaced Marinelli, after the latter took part in the first film, and his physiognomy and inexpressiveness they fit like a glove, and perhaps his performance here is slightly improved, compared to the prequel. Monica Bellucci wasn’t the best, but the character of Altea in this case was written better, and proves to be more “useful”. But the best remain once again Miriam Leone and Valerio Mastandrea who prove to be suitable for Eva and Ginko, and both show an alchemy with the protagonist, despite the latter being on the opposite side of the policeman. One flaw however, goes into the unconvincing supporting characters and in poorly characterized villains.