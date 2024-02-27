Tomorrow 28 February throughout the municipality of Vicenza, all schools of all levels, as well as parks, sports facilities and community centres, will be closed due to the bad weather that is affecting our peninsula

In recent days we have been witnessing a disturbance really violent one that is hitting our peninsula. In the last few hours a weather warning has been issued in many regions. And for tomorrow, the sticker on the region of Veneto it will be red, then schools closed and under control i rivers due to the risk of flooding in Vicenza due to bad weather.

Vicenza red alert for bad weather

Bad weather has once again hit Italy, particularly the center and north of the peninsula. In many areas there have already been many problems and inconveniences due to the incessant rains that are hitting the area. Today a school was evacuated with 850 students in the province of Pavia due to the flooding of the Navigio Pavese. And this evening a civil protection was declaredred alert for tomorrow for the Veneto.

For security reasons all schools of every order and degree they will be closed, as well as sports and meeting centers. In the municipality's statement yes law:

“Due to the continuation of adverse weather conditions and the forecast of further worsening, the municipal Operations Center has decided to close schools of all levels in the municipal area of ​​Vicenza for tomorrow. The provision, which also concerns all municipal gyms and sports facilities, was taken to avoid congesting the roads which must be left as free as possible to allow for the prompt intervention of civil protection and emergency vehicles.”

So, at least for tomorrow, Wednesday 28 Februarythroughout the territory of Vicenza, schools will be closed for safety reasons related to bad weather. This decision may be extended if the weather conditions do not improve in the next few days. Other municipalities in the Vicenza province have also ordered the closure of schools. Longare, Grumolo delle Abbadesse, Nanto, Castegnero, Torri di Quartaselo and Quinto Vicentino.

Furthermore, again for safety reasons, the circulation of traffic is suspended trains Between Vicenza and Padua, Milan and Venice. Specially observed are i riversdue to the already critical situation for the hydrogeological basin of the Alto Brenta-Bacchiglione-Alpone.