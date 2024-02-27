AAccording to a media report, pple is giving up on developing its own electric car. The project's nearly 2,000 employees were surprised by the announcement on Tuesday, wrote the financial service Bloomberg. Many of them should work on artificial intelligence in the future, it was said, citing informed people. There was initially no comment from Apple on the report. The iPhone company traditionally keeps a low profile when it comes to potential future products.

There have been rumors surrounding Apple's car project for years. The group is said to have shown initial prototypes to potential partners from the automotive industry years ago, but then, according to media reports, it was decided to focus on software for autonomous driving. All that was definitely known was that until recently Apple had been sending test cars converted into self-driving vehicles onto the streets in Silicon Valley. Former Tesla manager Doug Field, who was appointed project manager, went to Ford in 2021, where he is responsible for the electric car business.

Another electronics company announced an electric car

Bloomberg wrote just about a month ago that Apple had scaled back its ambitions in developing the electric car and was now aiming for a market launch in 2028. Instead of building a largely self-driving car, the iPhone company wants to make do with driving assistance functions, it was also said, citing informed people.

With a launch in 2028, Apple would not have been the first electronics company with its own car: Sony wants to bring the electric vehicle it developed together with Honda onto the market under the brand name Afeela in 2026 and is already exhibiting the car in the USA.