The orange and yellow weather alert is triggered for tomorrow: the recommendations of the Civil Protection

Orange and yellow weather warning. A wave of bad weather persistent continues to affect Italy to the point that tomorrow, Sunday 3 March 2024, the Civil Protection suggests maximum caution. In particular, Emilia-Romagna is of particular concern, where, according to experts, there is a hydraulic and hydrogeological risk, with the feared risk of rivers flooding.

Bad weather 3 March 2024: Civil Protection invites you to pay maximum attention in these Regions

Due to the arrival of a new intense Atlantic disturbance, the areas of Central-North will be hit by heavy rainfall. But it doesn't end here, since the central Tyrrhenian regions and the Sardinia will be affected by the phenomenon. The Civil Protection criticality bulletin invites us to keep our guard up even in Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Liguria and Tuscany.

Throughout the entire day tomorrow, analysts will keep atmospheric changes under constant monitoring, also in view of the heavy precipitation and snow in the Alps above 700-800 meters above sea level. And then attention will be paid to Scirocco windswhich will blow strongly and incessantly, potentially causing trees to fall.

The bad weather will probably begin in the North-West on Sunday 3 March 2024, and then affect the rest of the North; therefore, by the evening Umbria and Lazio will be involved.

In addition to the authorities, private citizens are also called to adopt the right countermeasures, avoiding putting their safety at risk. Attention must be paid especially to the river levels and possible landslides in the hilly sections. Please, therefore, do not travel unless strictly necessary.

As for today, Saturday 2 March, the Civil Protection has extended the orange alert in Emilia-Romagna but limited to the Modena and Reggio Emilia plains. However, yellow was applied to further areas of the region, as well as to parts of Lombardy, Tuscany, Veneto and Umbria.