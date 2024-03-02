Saturday, March 2, 2024
Accidents | The ATV sank into the ice in Taivassalo

March 2, 2024




ATV driver fell into a hypothermic state when the ATV sank in the ice in Taivassalo near Turku on Saturday shortly after 5 p.m., says the Coast Guard of Western Finland.

The person riding the ATV waited for help for more than half an hour. Two other people riding in the trailer of the ATV called for help.

According to the Coast Guard, the ice at the accident site was layered, and there was water on the ice and between the ice layers.

Emergency services sent the driver to the hospital.

