The disturbance that has been affecting Italy for several days now shows no signs of leaving our peninsula. In fact, the bad weather will not abandon our country before the weekend. Already today, in Veneto the civil protection has issued ared alert due to flood risk. For tomorrow February 29th, in Veneto will be again red dotwhile in various areas of theEmilia Romagna an alert has been issued orange. In other 15 regions Italians are on alert yellow.

Red alert in Veneto and orange for Emilia Romagna for tomorrow 29 February

The bad weather moves south, and also for tomorrow, February 29 it's a weather warning red over much of the Veneto. Alert orange on some areas of theEmilia Romagna And yellow in other 15 regions. Already today 28 February, schools closed in several Italian cities and inconveniences due to the heavy rains of recent days. In Milan, streets are flooded, Piazza San Marco in Venice is submerged again, the rivers remain special observers throughout the country. This disturbance, which originates from a cyclonic area present on the Mediterranean, has also resulted in these hours heavy rain and strong wind.

The heavy rainfall has raised the alert level for the hydrogeological riskparticularly in some areas of Veneto. The civil protection has issued a further red alert in the Basso Brenta-Bocchiglione and Fratta Gorzone, Alto Brenta-Bocchiglione-Alpone sectors. In Emilia Romagna orange alert for some areas including the Reggio Emilia plain, the Modena plain, the Po Reggio plain and the Bolognese plain. The stormy phenomena expected on the night between 28 and 29 February also extend to Basilicata, Puglia, Molise, Abbruzzo and Marche.

Yellow alert for bad weather for February 29th in 15 Italian regions

More are scheduled for tomorrow rain and strong wind in many regions, and for this very reason in 15 regions an alert has been issued yellow. These are Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige, Marche, Umbria, Abbruzzo, Lazio, Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.