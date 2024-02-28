One of the most acclaimed films of 2023 was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a contemporary adaptation of this property, which not only stood out for its visuals, but also gave a new generation the opportunity to meet these characters. Now, Today it was finally revealed when the next film in this franchise will hit theatersand we still have to wait a couple of years.

According to Paramount, the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters on October 9, 2026. That's right, there are still more than two years to enjoy this movie. However, considering the visual style it has, and the producers' intention not to apply crunch to their animators, unlike what we saw with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versethis waiting time makes a lot of sense.

Fortunately, this does not mean that we do not see something new from this universe, since in the summer of this year it will be available Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+, an animated series that takes place after the events of the first film. Now, at the moment there isn't much information about the second film, but considering that Shredder was hinted at in the post-credits scene, it's very likely that this will be the main villain in the future.

Along with this information, Paramount also revealed that Paw Patrol 3 will hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Likewise, a reboot of Naked Gun with Liam Neeson, which will be available on July 18, 2025. Along with this, there was also talk of a musical by Better Man which will be released on January 17, 2025. Finally, Novocainestarring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder, will be released on March 14, 2025.

All of these announcements were made just a few days before Paramount's shareholder meeting, to make clear the position the company is in. Remember, the sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will premiere on October 9, 2026. On related topics, they announce a new TMNT game. Likewise, this is what the Ninja Turtles look like in Street Fighter 6.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem It is a great film that contextualizes the turtles in a contemporary place, but without leaving aside the essence of the characters, and the result is first class. Along with this, the animation and performances elevate the material substantially.

Via: IGN