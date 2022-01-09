She was no longer useful for hunting, so those cruel people abandoned her to her sad fate. The story of the Avena puppy

The story of Oats has recently spread on the web and has left a lot of sadness in the hearts of animal lovers. Fortunately, there is always someone ready to change the fate of our four-legged friends.

Credit: Protectora El Buen Amigo – Facebook

Avena is a dog abandoned in Seville when he was only 3 years old. 4 years ago, the volunteers of the association Protectora El Buen Amigo, they first told his story on Facebook.

Oats are the fruit of the end of the hunting season. A super cuddly 3-year-old female, who was abandoned on the street when no longer “useful for her purpose”.

A second post has arrived 2 years later:

We present Avena, she is about 5 years old. It arrived in our facilities after being abandoned, because it is no longer useful for hunting. She is sociable, obedient, affectionate, playful and, as you can see, very greedy. Her stay in the shelter is not easy at all, her light is gradually fading, we cannot allow her to continue like this, we must find her the home she deserves.

Credit: Protectora El Buen Amigo – Facebook

But after that long post, for the dog only a few likes and a lot deafening silence.

The happy ending of Avena

In May 2020, the volunteers try to publish another appeal accompanied by a small video, in which they film the puppy leaning against the wall. He was really lovely to look at and he was even likeable. But his eyes said something else.

After 4 years, the volunteers were almost there resigned and they understood that perhaps Avena would die in that very refuge.

They didn’t know, however, that that cute video would change everything. Users have shared it so many times, it has become viral and finally the puppy found his forever home.

Credit: Protectora El Buen Amigo – Facebook

The history of Avena teaches us that it is not necessary never lose hope and we must never stop fighting, because sooner or later happiness arrives.