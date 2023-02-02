Biella, Asia D’Amelia struck by illness in class dies at 18: the hypothesis behind the death of this girl

They are all still shocked and saddened by the sudden and heartbreaking passing of Asia D’Amelio, the 18-year-old who fell ill while in class. In a few months, she would be graduating high school.

The comrades, friends, fellow citizens and all those who knew her, are still heartbreaking from this sudden and untimely loss.

Asia, in the morning of Tuesday 31 January, had gone to the Bona institute in Biella like every day. She was fine and everyone said that they hadn’t noticed anything about her unusual.

However, just as she was sitting at her desk, she suddenly fell ill. She is slumped to the ground before the eyes of his friends and has passed out.

Her peers immediately went to her for rescue her and meanwhile, the teacher who was present in the classroom, asked the intervention of the 118 sanitary ware. The latter arrived on site in a few minutes and immediately subjected it to all the maneuvers of resuscitation.

However, the condition of the 18-year-old appeared a lot serious. Doctors, hoping they could save her life, have it carried of emergency to the local hospital of Biella in red code.

The hypothesis behind the sudden death of 18-year-old Asia D’Amelio

Attempts to save her turned out to be completely in vain. Indeed, in the afternoon of the same day, the doctors had no choice but to note his heartbreaking death.

The assumption behind this sudden loss, is right an aneurysm. However, to give further confirmation will be alone the autopsy placed on the body and which will be performed in the next few hours, before his last farewell.

In these hours there are so many people who are on social networks remembering the girl who left this world way too soon. Her friends and classmates are still there in shock from what happened in those harrowing minutes. A scene they will never forget.