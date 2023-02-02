All investigations are underway for the sad story of the girl of alone 20 years, who yesterday morning, Wednesday 1 February, was found lifeless in the university bathroom. In the last few hours, important details have emerged, including about her family.

The first to sound the alarm was the keeper of Iulm, of Milan, of pavilion 5. He had arrived on site and after having opened the building at 6.45 in the morning, he made the heartbreaking discovery.

The girl was locked in the bathroom, but when he discovered it for her there was nothing more to do. She had one scarf around the neck. As a result, he promptly raised the alarm to the health professionals.

The latter arrived on site in a few minutes and with them, even the health workers. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to do anything, except to note his heartbreaking death.

On the body they did not find abnormal signs, plus the bathroom door was locked from the inside. It took several hours to be able to understand his personal details, since his weren’t in the stock exchange documents.

20-year-old girl found dead in bathroom: the ticket for the family

From what emerged the young woman, of origins South American, had been missing from home since the previous day. For this reason, her family members have decided to immediately present one complaint to the police.

Agents are currently considering several hypothesis. However, the possibility that she took her own life seems to be the most accredited. That’s because they found a note for the family in her purse.

the girl asked excuse me to his loved ones for his failure in studies. He also manifested the desire to take one’s life, seeing his personal discomfort with what he was doing.

The 20-year-old was a student of Iulm and lived in Milan with her family. The investigators are now at work for rebuild his last hours of life and they are also trying to trace his friends. There will be more updates on what happened.