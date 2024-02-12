A new beginning

The 2024 season officially opened today for the team Aston Martin. The Silverstone team – the absolute protagonist in the first half of last season, before a drop in performance caused it to slip to fifth place in the Constructors' standings – has in fact taken the wraps off the new AMR24, the car that will be brought to the track this year, once again, from Fernando Alonso And Lance Stroll.

Alonso charged

“I am incredibly proud of this team and the results achieved in such a short time – commented the two-time Spanish world champion, fresh from a splendid season, crowned with eight podiums and the surprising fourth place obtained in the Drivers' classification – not only progress on the track, but also investments in all areas outside the track at the AMRTC“.

“I always enjoy this feeling at the start of a new campaign – continued #14 – and this season marks my 21st year as a Formula 1 driver. The entire team has worked hard to prepare the AMR24 for the new season, but there are many questions to answer in the tests and in the first races. I'm excited to get into the cockpit and start my second season in green.”.

Stroll looking for a revival

The one who absolutely must seek redemption is Canadian Lance Stroll. Being the 'boss' son' guarantees him a safe seat, but the 132 points behind Alonso in the standings last year must necessarily be reduced: “There has been a lot of buzz around the AMRTC this winter. We are still a young team, but we are growing quickly – he has declared – when you walk around campus there is hunger and belief, thanks to all the amazing people who work here. We all want to continue doing what we did last year, especially in the final part of the season, when we made great progress, getting to know the car better. I can not wait to start“.