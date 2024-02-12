Enap (National School of Public Administration) will receive 1,400 students in person in Brasília, says the organization’s president

Candidates approved in the Unified National Public Tender They may have to train themselves to take on the positions. Classes will be taught by Enap (National School of Public Administration) and will be in person or remotely, depending on the vacancy applied for.

The school is preparing to receive around 1,400 students at the institution's headquarters in Brasília, said the organization's president, Bethany Lemos. These students will be selected for the following positions:

specialist in public policy and government management;

technical social policy analyst;

information technology analyst;

infrastructure analyst;

foreign trade analyst.

In-person courses will have a workload of 360 hours to 540 hours. They need to be completely completed before candidates can become civil servants. Tests will be carried out to measure students' ability.

The race had 2.7 million confirmed registrations until Saturday (10.Feb). The results of the contest should be released on August 5th. President Betânia says that the notices for calling the courses will be released the following day. Classes actually start in September.

“It’s not just coming. It’s about coming, committing to your studies, passing the tests. Then they will be able to take office as a specialist in the area in which they will work.”declared Bethany to the Power360.

The specializations will be understood in the lato sensu modality – programs that include MBA (Master Business Administration) status.

If students are not approved in the process, they will be disqualified and candidates below on the list will take their place.

The teachers who teach the courses will be called from an Enap talent pool. There is still no expectation regarding the number of professionals hired to teach, declared Betânia.

Asked about how much money would be directed to training, Betânia replied that there is still no definition. The cost of the entire tender application process is estimated by the government at R$2 billion.

The resources come from the Union Budget. Part of it comes from Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services –responsible for Enap. The ministries where the civil servants will work will also send resources to the initiative.

The president stated that the minister Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) is happy with the possibilities of training. “We work together”he said.



Reproduction/Enap In the image, Betânia Lemos, president of Enap

REMOTE CLASSES

Others successful in the competition will have the opportunity to take online classes. The content taught in this modality is more symbolic.

According to Betânia, those approved will learn about issues related to ethics and behavior in the public sector.

“We will have a series of subjects that aim to build what it means to be a public servant”he spoke.

Remote courses will last 250 hours.

In general, these courses will be offered to all 6,640 people who pass the test – both undergraduate and secondary or higher education.

Betânia gave a tip for people who want to take the Unified Public Competition test: “Really study. Try and prepare yourself”.

