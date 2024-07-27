Anadolu: Russia may respond harshly to Poland’s military aid to Ukraine

Russia may give a tough response to military cooperation between Poland and Ukraine. With this opinion performed Turkish agency Anadolu.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed aircraft at airfields in third countries. In particular, Kyiv is using Polish airfields for this. According to a source in the security forces, Kyiv is afraid of an open war with NATO.