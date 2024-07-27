BBC: Who is behind the French rail strikes? Suspicions are directed at three parties

So far, no one has come forward as the perpetrator of the arson.

Any the entity has not announced that it will take responsibility for the disruptions to French bullet train traffic, BBC tells. The cause of the disturbances has been reported to be arson, which has been considered coordinated sabotage.

According to the BBC, the suspicions are currently directed at several different parties.

Immediately after the fires, suspicions were directed at the far-left radicals. The extreme left is indicated by the fact that in the attacks, cables and optical fibers were set on fire in line with the railway network. On the other hand, the fact that fires were lit in a wide area suggests some degree of coordination between the four regions, and such activity is not usually associated with the extreme left.

Earlier this year, the French interior minister warned of a very high “external” threat, possibly a jihadist attack. There have been several terrorist attacks and extremist Islamist attacks in France in recent years, but these have not involved sabotage of the railway network.

the BBC suspicions are inevitably directed at Russia as well. Russia has denied involvement in the events in France, but French officials suspect Russia of involvement in other incidents aimed at causing instability.

Russia has been suspected of being behind, among other things, the red handprints that appeared on the Holocaust memorial, as well as the graffiti in which it was claimed that the balconies of buildings on which texts had been painted were in danger of collapsing. Earlier this week, a Russian was arrested in Paris on suspicion of planning actions aimed at “causing instability and disturbances and espionage”.

On the other hand, the BBC points out that whoever is behind the sabotage has known exactly how to cause as much disruption as possible. Russia would not necessarily have such a reach in the French countryside.

Several train connections had to be canceled and the disruption affected the movement of hundreds of thousands of passengers.

French Minister of Transport Patrice Vergriete said on the messaging service X that it was a “gross criminal act”, which he strongly condemns.

– The operation was prepared and coordinated, and the target was strategic targets, which shows that the perpetrators knew the (train) network and knew where to hit, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal stated according to AFP.

Chief of Police of Paris Laurent Nunez on the other hand, told France Info radio that police reinforcements are being sent to crowded train stations, says the French news channel France 24.