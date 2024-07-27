Pre-candidate is supported by Bolsonaro; Matheus do Waguinho, nephew of the current mayor supported by Lula, is in 2nd place

Quaest research released this Friday (26.Jul.2024) shows that the federal deputy Marcio Canella (União Brasil), aligned with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), leads the electoral race for the Mayor of Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense, in Rio. The congressman is an opponent of the current mayor Waguinho (Republicans), linked to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who cannot be reelected.

Canella has a wide lead, with 48% of voting intentions. In 2nd place is Matheus do Waguinho (Republicans), nephew and supporter of the current mayor, with 26%. There are also 16% of voters who said they are “undecided”. Read the full of the survey (PDF – 8 MB).

Next, Assis Freitas (PSB) has only 1% of the votes. Candidates Dr. Vinícius Crânio (Psol) and Gustavo Ferreira (Novo) did not score any points.

Below is the 1st stimulated scenario (when the names are presented) in full:

Marcio Canella (Union Brazil) – 48%;

Matheus do Waguinho (Republicans) – 26%;

Assis Freitas (PSB) – 1%;

Vinicius Cranio (Psol) – 0%;

Gustavo Ferreira (New) – 0%;

undecided – 16%;

blank/invalid/will not vote – 8%.

The survey was carried out by the company Quaest from July 21 to 24, 2024. 600 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Belford Roxo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 4 pp (percentage points), either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number RJ-06992/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$89,891. The amount was paid by Rádio Tupi.

2ND ROUND

The Quaest study also tested a scenario for a possible second round between Canella and Matheus do Waguinho. The results indicate that the congressman would win with 51% of voting intentions. However, the percentage fell in relation to the previous survey, in June, when he had 55% of the votes.

In the same period, the name supported by the mayor went from 27% to 31% of the votes. Here it is below:

Dispute with support from Lula and Bolsonaro

The Quaest survey also measured the impact of Lula and Bolsonaro’s support in the second round of Belford Roxo. As shown by the Poder360the municipality of Baixada Fluminense summarizes the anticipated dispute between the two in the scenario of the presidential elections in 2026.

With the support of the PT candidate, voting intentions for Matheus do Waguinho go to 38%. With Bolsonaro’s support, Canella’s vote drops from 51% to 47% of the votes.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

