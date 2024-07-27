The man is said to have lost both feet in the incident, in which 500 grams of explosives were allegedly attached under the driver’s seat of his Toyota SUV. According to investigators, the officer’s wife also suffered abrasions.

The adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said on Friday that Kyiv had nothing to do with the car explosion. The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday evening that the Russian was arrested after arriving in Bodrum on a flight from Moscow. He was then transferred to Moscow on Friday night.

In the video clip distributed by the FSB, S. says that a man, probably from the Ukrainian secret service SBU, “suggested that he liquidate an officer”and he, S., then assembled the explosive device and placed it under the vehicle. He was promised Ukrainian citizenship and a reward. The journalists from “Agenstvo” who were persecuted in Russia reported that S. was an opponent of the war against Ukraine and took part in a demonstration in Moscow at the beginning of March 2014, shortly before the annexation of Crimea.