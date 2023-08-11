If you’re considering making a claim for personal injury compensation, you may be wondering whether you need the services of a personal injury attorney. While you don’t have to hire a lawyer to assist with your claim, there are many reasons why you should.

To learn more, discover these six ways a lawyer can help with your injury claim:

1. Access to Expert Witnesses

Your personal injury attorney has access to expert witnesses, who can help to prove who was responsible for your injuries and, therefore, who is liable for the accident. If you’ve been caught up in one of the 7,000+ car accidents that occur in Marion County every year, for example, a professional crash investigator could help to determine who is liable for your injuries.

2. Defending You Against Counterclaims

Even if you know you weren’t responsible for the incident that resulted in your injuries, this doesn’t mean that other parties won’t try to blame you. Due to the latest comparative negligence laws in Florida, this could mean that you don’t receive any compensation at all. With help from a dedicated personal injury lawyer, however, you can successfully defend yourself against such claims and obtain the compensation you’re owed.

3. Level the Playing Field

Before you decide to make a claim alone, consider who you’ll be up against. In most instances, you’ll be taking action against an insurance company, which will have an extensive team of lawyers ready to fight your claim. When you’re represented by experienced lawyers, like Allen Law Firm personal injury attorneys, you can level the playing field and ensure that your claim is prepared and presented to give you the best chance of successfully obtaining compensation.

4. Calculating Damages for Injuries

When you’ve been injured, it can be difficult to determine how much compensation you should be awarded. As well as the economic damages you’ve incurred, such as the cost of medical bills or loss of earnings, there are non-economic damages, like emotional pain and suffering, to consider.

Fortunately, a personal injury lawyer has extensive experience in calculating damages in accordance with personal injury law and previous cases, so you’ll be able to get a clear idea of what your claim could be worth.

5. Expert Legal Representation at Court

Most personal injury claims are settled before going to court but you should always be prepared for your case to reach the courtroom. Of course, this is a daunting prospect and there are many procedural rules you’ll need to follow. Luckily, a personal injury attorney will have plenty of experience when it comes to presenting cases in front of a judge and this will give your claim a better chance of success.

6. Negotiating a Fair Personal Injury Settlement

If you’re offered a settlement after making a personal injury claim, it may be tempting to say yes straight away. However, this could mean that you miss out on a substantial amount of compensation that you’re entitled to. By seeking guidance from personal injury attorneys, you can ensure that any settlement agreements are fair and reasonable, based on the injuries you’ve sustained.

Do You Need a Lawyer to Claim Personal Injury Compensation?

As you can see, there are many benefits associated with getting legal advice before making a claim for personal injury compensation. In addition to assisting with the practical, legal, and procedural aspects of your claim, your personal injury lawyers will also provide the support and guidance you need and give you peace of mind as you focus on your recovery.