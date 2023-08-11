













That day it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. This game would be a remake or reissue of FFVIIbut managed in the form of episodes for the players.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis will understand the history of FFVII The First Soldierwhose servers stopped working in January 2023, and covering up to Dirge of Cerberus.

This implies that it still includes the plot of the original PlayStation game and even core crisis.

But in addition to everything mentioned, it brings some events from the past of Sephiroth, one of the key characters FFVII and that despite the years continues to remain popular.

Fountain: Square Enix.

What is Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis?

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis It is a very curious mix of concepts, especially visually. You just have to take a look at the progress in this note to realize it.

Square Enix revealed that more than a million players pre-registered to play it. Thus they managed to unlock several rewards that will be available when it comes out.

This is why the company announced more, as is the case with 5 Star Wpn and a Draw Ticket for users.

The above is in addition to the other rewards, which include Blue Crystals, more Draw Tickets, and Zack Fair’s Zweihander weapon.

Square Enix revealed that if the pre-registrations of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis reach 1.2 and 1.5 million the above rewards will be doubled.

This is how they will go from 70K to 700K, as well as 3 thousand Blue Crystals, 30 Drawn Tickets and two Jumpstart Item Sets. All available on game launch day.

Apart from Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

