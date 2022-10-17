If you have such a coin at home, you may be in possession of a fortune given how much it sold at auction.

There are coins that are worth a fortune. And we are not talking about very ancient coins, but also about coins belonging to our recent history. In fact, there are 100 lire that come to be worth a lot. One of these was recently auctioned off for 33 thousand euros.

Why all this value? What is extraordinary about this coin? The lire have left a beautiful memory in our history. Especially the older ones have lived through hard years where owning 100 lire was a wealth. Today such a coin would have no value compared to the current cost of living. And instead there are some that can come to be worth a lot.

We are talking about the 100 lire that circulated in Kingdom of Sardinia, after the introduction wanted by King Carlo Alberto of Savoy. Coined in 1837some of these are worth over 30 thousand euros.

Recognizing them is not difficult at all. The 100 lire had on one side represented the king looking to the left and the writing FERRARIS, that is the author. Just below is the date. On the other side is depicted the coat of arms with the Savoyard cross, the royal crown and the collar of the Annunciation, surrounded by three laurel branches.

The writing reads “DVX SAB GENVAE ET MONTISF PRINC. PED. & And“, Below, the denomination of the coin, or L.100. Finally, you have to find the letter P, symbol of the Mint of Turin, with the head of an eagle.

Made of 900 gold, it has a diameter of 34 mm and a weight of 32.25 g. They have only been coined 3,885 pieces. An example of this coin in a 2017 auction was sold for 33 thousand euros.

So if you are in possession of such a coin, you could really have a fortune in the house. However, it must be specified that the coin is able to reach that value if they are perfect, therefore without signs, scratches or other defects due to wear.