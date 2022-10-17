HS Environment | The Saimaan grouse died in a fisherman’s net

This year, three Saimaa grouse have died in fishing traps.

Saimaan grouse got caught in a fisherman’s net and drowned at Haukivedi in Savonlinna, Metsähallitus said on Monday. The fisherman himself reported the dead buck on Friday.

The male norpa caught in the net was a cub born last winter. Norppa weighed 28 kilograms and was about a meter long.

Metsähallitus conservation biologist Jouni Koskela tells STT that it was the third ferrets killed by fishing this year.

The fishing net was at a depth of about 20 meters and its knot spacing was 50 millimeters.

The dead ferret is sent to the Food Agency for an autopsy.

Dead and injured saimaa norki are requested to be reported to Metsähallitus without delay. If a dead roe deer is found in the water, it must be ensured that the waves do not take it with them, the Metsähallitus reminds.