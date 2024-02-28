The alleged perpetrators of Andrea Bossi's murder have been intercepted and arrested: they are two 20-year-old boys

There is a very important turning point in the investigations opened after the brutal murder of Andrea Bossi, the 26-year-old goldsmith who was killed with a stab wound to the throat on January 27th inside his home in Cairate which left him with no escape. The Varese Carabinieri stopped and arrested two 20-year-old boys, held responsible for the crime.

An event that shocked the small communities of Fagnano Olona and Cairate, occurred last January 27th. Andrea Bossi, a worker in a workshop in Fagnano with a passion for goldsmithing, was killed while he was inside his home. The autopsy confirmed that death was caused by a single blowstraight to the throat, which proved fatal.

The investigative unit of the Varese Carabinieri investigated the matter and had not identified any signs of forced entry or struggle in the young man's house. Which led us to assume that he was the one who committed the crime someone the boy knew wellto whom he had opened the door of his house spontaneously.

And indeed, as has emerged in the last few hours, it seems that this was exactly the case. This morning the Carabinieri brought justice to justice two 20 year old boysfor whom the investigating judge signed an arrest warrant.

They were two acquaintances of the victim, who would have spent that evening with Andrea. One of them is charged with murder, the other with complicity. They are currently located in the Busto Arsizio prison and in the next few hours they will be subjected to interrogation.

It would also seem clarified motive of the crime, which would be of economic nature. The Carabinieri would also have found some of Andrea's handmade jewellery, which had disappeared from his house since the evening of the murder.