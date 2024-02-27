A young father aged just 31 lost his life in a dramatic way. The community of Bolzano is in shock at the sudden loss of Davide Barucco.

The boy was involved in a serious accident road accident on the A4, between Bergamo and Dalmine. He was returning to his homein Bolzano, by his family, after attending the match of his beloved team at the Meazza stadium: Milan-Atalanta.

Davide Barucco was traveling in a Mercedes minivan with some friends when he hit a Volkswagen Golf. The latter, according to an initial reconstruction by the police, had approached to the right to take the exit. The minivan, after the collision, has skidded until crash into the guardrail. The young father, unfortunately, was thrown from the cockpit and has lost his life instantly. Nobody could do anything. Two other cars then crashed into the two vehicles. Five people were injured, fortunately not seriously. The driver of the Golf is hospitalized in Papa Giovanni under yellow code, the others were transported to hospital under green code.

The Fire Brigade also intervened on site and took care of making all the vehicles safe. After the serious road accident, the stretch of motorway remained closed for a long time, also to allow the authorities to carry out all necessary measurements.

The entire community is shocked, Davide was father of two small children, the youngest of just one year. He also leaves his partner, all his family members and all his numerous friends in pain. He had always shared his great love for Milan and he himself had played in the Amateur category. He worked in an accounting firm and was a loving partner and parent. His life was cruel, no one could imagine that the match of his favorite team would cost him his life.

Numerous farewell messages appeared on the web, published by all those who wanted greet him with touching wordsfor the last time.