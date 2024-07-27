Did you know that 2,000 years before Nicolaus Copernicus published his heliocentric theory, Aristarchus of Samos had already suggested that it was the Sun and not the Earth that was at the centre of the Solar System? And that Plato and Aristotle contributed to the idea being abandoned for centuries? Or that Kepler, who perfected Copernicus’ theory and used mathematics to explain the way in which the stars move around the Sun, continued to create horoscopes at the same time? These and other stories are told by John Banville and Arthur Koestler in Scientific tetralogy and The sleepwalkerstwo highly recommended readings for those who want to deepen their knowledge of science this summer.

#Video #evolution #astronomy #books #Aristarchus #Samos #Kepler #passing #Copernicus