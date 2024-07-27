Friday’s computer blackout brought home a stark reality: in the digital age, the world depends on a handful of big tech companies. If any one of them goes down, the system collapses. This time, a problem caused by the Falcon CrowdStrike antivirus affected just 1% of Windows users (about 8.5 million computers). That was enough to cause chaos in airports around the world, cancelling more than 5,000 flights, disrupting the operation of hospitals and paralysing electronic payment systems.

Microsoft is one of the key links in the system, as was made clear last week. But it is not the only one. Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon and Apple complete the Olympus of what we could call systemic technology companies: without them we would not be able to use any of our devices, whether personal or professional. These four giants, which are also the largest companies in the world by market capitalisation (with permission from chip manufacturer Nvidia, in third position), control two critical bottlenecks for everything to work: operating systems (the base program that allows other programs to be run, such as an antivirus) and cloud computing (the physical infrastructure in which the data we upload to the internet is stored and computed).

There are other factors that, if they fail, take everything with them. These include, for example, telecommunications operators, those who install antennas, cables and satellites, or manufacturers of hardware (the machines). However, the software It is in the hands of a few. “Last week’s incident shows us that there are three basic bottlenecks: endpoint protection systems (in this case, Falcon CrowdStrike); operating systems, which are dominated by Microsoft; and interaction with the cloud,” says David Arroyo Guardeño, principal investigator of the CSIC’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Protection group. “By playing with these three pieces we could have a greater capacity to react to future problems. For example, by opting for a hybrid cloud that combines several providers. But in practice that doesn’t happen.”

Technological oligopolies

The original promise of the internet was decentralisation. In the early years of the network, users had a great deal of autonomy. Content exchange flowed, sometimes colliding with copyright. But, little by little, the spectrum of possibilities narrowed. For years now, most users have been “entering” the internet through private applications, usually social networks. YouTube, Amazon or TikTok do not only offer entertainment: they are increasingly used as search engines.

But let’s go step by step. software The most important part of any device, the one that makes everything work, is its operating system. Microsoft dominates the market for computer operating systems with an iron fist. It is present in 72.8% of machines, according to StatCounter. It is far behind OS X, Apple’s alternative, with almost 15%. The rest is shared by Linux (4%) and other smaller providers.

If we look at mobile devices, the devices used by the majority of people to browse the Internet (56% of Internet users, according to Statista), the dominant device is Google’s Android. It runs on 72% of smartphones. It is followed by iOS (Apple), with a 27% market share.

Cloud computing is what allows us to run programs on the Internet from our devices (that is, without the data being stored on our computer or mobile phone or having to dedicate computing power to it). The cloud is anything but ethereal: it is rather an extensive network of data centers full of servers running day and night so that users can access their bank application, book a flight, make purchases or check their email.

Two of the above companies are in charge of these key infrastructures, but another one is joining, which is the leader in the sector. AWS (Amazon Web Services) leads the market with a 31% share, followed by Microsoft Azure (25%) and Google Cloud (11%). Between them, the three giants account for two thirds of the network that allows companies to develop their products and services online.

Why so much concentration?

How did we get to the point of being so dependent on just a few companies? “I see it as a feedback loop. First they offer you basic and free services, like email or a search engine,” says Ekaitz Cancela, researcher at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya and author of Digital Utopias (Verso Libros, 2023). With the data that these companies collect from their users, they build their ad personalization models, with which they have dominated the global advertising market for years.

“Now, they use that data to train AI models that they use in cloud services and then offer to administrations. So they are in a perfect position to manage countries’ security systems,” he concludes. a research published by Tech InquiryMicrosoft has signed more than 5,000 contracts with US military agencies since 2016, Amazon more than 350 similar agreements and Google another 250. Just two years ago, in 2022, the Pentagon awarded mega-contract to Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle worth $9 billion to develop a cloud computing project. Tech giants not only control the systems we need to work, entertain ourselves, open a business or manage administration: they are also present in the military arena.

Both operating system providers and cloud managers operate in oligopolies. “Obviously, oligopolies cannot be allowed, the question is how to avoid them,” says Manuel Alejandro Hidalgo, professor at the Pablo de Olavide University and economist at EsadeEcPol. “It seems that the US has lost momentum in its fight against oligopolies. If it were to do so, the processes could be very complicated, because some of these companies have a valuation equal to or greater than the GDP of many countries.” The four major technology companies mentioned above manage astronomical figures. The stock market value of Apple, for example, is more than double that of Spain.

The alternative

“Why are we immersed in a digital economy in which, to find a restaurant to dine at in Barcelona tonight, I have to go to the search engine of an American company that has its servers in Mountain View?” asks Cancela. “The first thing is to think about why everything is so centralized on the Internet. Our hospitals or airports are permanently connected, and therefore exposed, because they depend on services from foreign companies. Why don’t we have local servers in hospitals?”

The solution could come from regulation. Although Microsoft has already hinted that last week’s crisis is related to EU interventionism, in reference to an agreement reached by the multinational with Brussels in 2009 to stop an investigation into abuse of a dominant position in the operating systems market. The investigation was interrupted if Microsoft offered technical details so that other companies, such as CrowdStrike, could develop software compatible with Windows. “We will soon start to hear the big tech companies argue that deregulation is key to national security,” Cancela adds.

Is there an alternative to the dominance of the big tech companies? “The only way out is to reduce the dependence of the Administration on Silicon Valley,” says the researcher. This would involve investing in open operating systems, such as Linux, something that is already being done in some countries, and developing software hosted on local servers, which would eliminate the need for a permanent internet connection.

The EU is aware of Europe’s technological vulnerability. This is where the question arises: the Gaia-X projectwhich seeks digital autonomy and the development of its own cloud. But reality is stubborn. “To develop it, agreements have been signed with the big technology companies. Even the EU adopted the Oracle cloud two months ago,” says Javier Sánchez Monedero, Beatriz Galindo researcher in Artificial Intelligence at the Department of Computer Science and Numerical Analysis at the University of Córdoba. “The network is perfectly resilient, the Internet is designed to work in a decentralized and federated way. What is not resilient is that we have a layer above us with three or four products to which everything is delegated.”

