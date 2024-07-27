Comment | “Who is this?” is now asked on discussion forums about Coldplay, and it’s like a media performance

Comment|The audience of the record concert series at the Olympic Stadium makes the news media hungry and the commentators ignorant, writes culture journalist Aleksi Kinnunen.

Now a hell of a lot of pent-up demand is breaking.

This is how you could carve Litku Klemetin Train to Kainuu -song before Coldplay’s record-breaking concert series that gathers more than 170,000 listeners to the Olympic Stadium and breaks the twenty-year painful wait.

The biodegradable confetti storm of the first concert, which starts after nine on Saturday, and the intriguingly uploaded Viva la Vida and of The Scientist to the rhythm of the band’s most significant and beloved songs, many people’s tears will also break.

Coldplay getting to Finland has seemed almost like a miracle after years of stadium renovations, corona closures, the desolation of the Hartwall arena and the unfortunate loss of concerts caused by the situation in Russia.

The mistake that disturbed reality seems to be fixed at last. I thought I would enjoy it a lot.

The news media have grasped the topic greedily, which is understandable. The concert audience, i.e. the almost certain group of clickers, answers twice Madonna’s The number of visitors to Jätkäsaari’s record concert. At the same time, liisas and timos have, as usual, grouped together in the comment fields to criticize their ignorance.

“Who is this? Apparently some bullshit?!!”, Coldplay is asked on the Helsingin Uutisten forum.

The repetitive pattern is already so absurd at the level of online behavior that it could be a flashmob-style media performance that aims to confuse.

Provided ignorance is genuine, it is an achievement. If probably the most popular and defining of the bands that started their recording career in the 2000s – like The BBC announced in June – doesn’t ring bells, it doesn’t matter if you don’t know who or what it is Antti Lindtman, Emil Ruusuvuori and Terrible Harris.

Taste, age or reference group don’t matter. Feel free to step out of the bucket. There is life here!

So where does the so-called mandatory curriculum, i.e. the limit of a sufficient level of education, lie in the case of relatively new pop music? The idea of ​​pop music as a manifestation of youth culture is of course horrible and stale. It’s about art and culture belonging to general education, which have a very long tradition in Finland of belittling them.

As a follow-up to classics like The Beatles and Abba, I would add Coldplay from artists of the 21st century to the pop culture club, for example Adele, Antti Tuiskun and Beyoncé’s. Perhaps the most remarkable new artist of recent years Billie Eilish squealing at the head of the queue.

Charli XCX’s Brat is the big cultural phenomenon album of the summer, Jamie xx’s and Robyn’s fantastic Life-the club hit is currently being played everywhere from Helsinki to Berlin.