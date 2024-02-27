Iberia and Air Europa planes on the runways of the Madrid-Barajas Airport. Eduardo Parra / Europa press

The die is cast. The IAG group registered its package of concessions to rivals with the EU Competition Directorate General on Friday (remedies) to facilitate the community agreement to take over Air Europa. In the sector, it is expected that the transfers will focus on the routes between Spain and Latin America, and on some of the corridors to the United States, such as Miami. Among the main obstacles of this operation is also the market share resulting from the integration of Iberia and Air Europa between the Peninsula and the Balearic and Canary Islands. The purchasing party is already waiting for the European Commission's objections to its project.

IAG sources confirm that the documentation is presented, ahead of the official deadlines. And the company still had two months of margin. “Our proposal for remedies “It is very ambitious, it responds to the concerns indicated by the Commission and guarantees the entry of new competition on a large number of routes,” the company explains. But at the London headquarters they put the bandage on the wound: “We are aware of the rigor of the Commission's scrutiny and we anticipate that there may be objections to this proposal at first, but we are convinced that we will be able to resolve these concerns. in what remains of the process,” it is added.

In the previous attempt to acquire the Hidalgo family airline, frustrated in 2021, IAG was also proactive in the face of the Brussels examination and proposed to Volotea and World2Fly to give them part of the routes and takeoff and landing permits (slots) in the short and long radius segments, respectively. That scheme failed when the Commission estimated that the size of the competitors was not sufficient, especially in the case of World2Fly. IAG preferred to freeze the project before adding assignments. Now it will depend on the response given by the authorities, but the holding company seems willing to close the purchase of the eternal rival this year. The tug of war is served.

IAG has been testing the market in recent weeks in search of candidates to take over part of the business that its company Iberia and Air Europa would share. Among the volunteers that have been coming onto the scene are Ryanair, the Canarian Binter, the interest of Volotea is taken for granted and there is speculation about solutions based on Plus Ultra, World2Fly and Iberojet. On the other side of the Atlantic they could have an appetite for certain Latam routes, which has complained about IAG's dominant position between Sao Paulo and Madrid, or the American Delta, the main competitor of the conglomerate led by Luis Gallego.

In 2021, the EC already identified up to 70 routes in which the sum of Iberia and Air Europa had to lower its share for the benefit of other companies. The authorities targeted flights from Madrid to Miami, Montevideo, Panama, Santo Domingo, Havana, Quito, Lima, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo or Medellín.

The difficult marriage of the two largest Spanish network airlines, due to the aforementioned dominance in the corridor to Latin America and in flights to the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, has found Lufthansa as an unexpected sponsor, with its defense of the creation of more powerful players both in Spain like in Italy. This support, expressed by CEO Carsten Spohr in an interview with The vanguard, It is no coincidence: Lufthansa is pursuing control of the Italian ITA.

The investigation by the EU Directorate-General for Competition, which began on December 11, entered a second phase in January (in-depth investigation) longer in term and also of greater significance. IAG did not present its remedies in the first part of the exam and does so now for the more in-depth review in Brussels. The deadline for making a decision is extended until at least June 7.

Taking into account the total operations to America, to or from the Madrid-Barajas airport in 2023, the integration of Iberia and Air Europa would have had a total share of 58.4% of traffic (measured in number of flights). And the percentage rises to 62.3% taking into account exclusively the routes between Barajas and the international airports of Latin America. At this point, IAG has always tried to ensure that the Competition authorities take into account the market between Europe and America, and not only the one that links Spain with the other side of the Atlantic. In this way, the quota due to the rivalry of Air France-KLM and Lufthansa on the routes addressed by the Spanish companies is blurred.

IAG defends that the coordinated operation of Iberia and Air Europa would result in a quota in Barajas similar to that of Air France in Paris and lower than that of Lufthansa in Munich or that of KLM in Amsterdam. The group estimates that the merger will boost traffic in Madrid by around 1.6 million travelers per year. “This operation is positive for Iberia and IAG, and for Air Europa. Furthermore, thanks to it, Spain will be better connected and connectivity and competition will increase, not reduce it. It would be a disservice to Spain if it did not achieve the same conditions at the Madrid-Barajas airport that others enjoy. hubs in France, Germany or Holland,” IAG insists.

On January 24, it was the executive vice president of the Commission and in charge of competition policy, Margrethe Vestager, who warned that “IAG and Air Europa are leading airlines in Spain and key providers of connectivity within the country and between Spain, the rest from Europe and Latin America. With our in-depth investigation we want to ensure that the transaction does not negatively affect the prices or quality of passenger air transport services inside and outside Spain.”

Iberia's interest in Air Europa was recognized in October 2019 in response to Air France-KLM's intention to acquire the Globalia firm. The offensive tried to prevent a major rival from establishing itself in Barajas, the gateway for Latin American traffic to Europe. IAG made a first offer of 1,000 million and launched the process before Brussels, but was faced with the demand for strong remedies and parked the project in December 2021. Not completing the purchase cost IAG 40 million due to the breach of the contract. And he paid another 35 million so that Globalia would give up denouncing the case and open up to speaking again.

Once contacts were reestablished, the price dropped to 500 million plus a debt that exceeded 600 million. In a first step in search of integration, IAG took over 20% of Air Europa for 100 million on February 23, and agreed to pay the rest, if the green light is obtained in Competition, in cash and shares.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope receive it

To continue reading this Cinco Días article you need a Premium subscription to EL PAÍS

_