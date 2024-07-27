Defence24: Polish Army to Start Talks on Borsuk IFV Purchase in August

The Polish army plans to buy the first batch of Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). Negotiations to this effect will begin in August, writes Defense24.

It is noted that the military wants to receive 159 vehicles as part of the first batch. The publication suggested that this would be enough to equip two mechanized battalions and training units.

The floating tracked IFV in its basic configuration weighs 28 tons. The vehicle has a 720 horsepower diesel engine, providing a maximum speed of 65 kilometers per hour on asphalt roads. Borsuk carries a ZSSW-30 combat module with an automatic cannon, machine gun, and anti-tank missiles. The IFV’s armor protects the crew from small arms fire and anti-tank grenade launchers.

