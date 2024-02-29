Dayro Moreno is about to make history in the Colombian professional football (FPC) With his goals, he is just one score away from equaling the all-time record of Sergio Galvan Rey as top scorer in Colombia.

The Tolima striker has just scored a goal this Tuesday in the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, and reached 223 scores in Colombia. To score a goal next Friday against the Deportivo Cali He will equal Galván Rey's mark, but the only thing he has in mind is to beat that record.

“I have to do two to go down in history, with the help of my teammates and the coaching staff I am going to achieve it. This is done calmly and we know that we are going to achieve it,” he said in an interview with WinSports.

At the press conference, Dayro and coach Hernán Darío 'el Arriero' Herrera, They added that the goalscorer's objective is to surpass the goals mark of Victor Hugo Aristizabal. “We know that here in Colombia there are a lot of scorers, that is not a secret. I can name 20 or 30, and they are all great. I work for what is mine, and I am going to look for that record, and as the teacher (Herrera) said, also I'm going for Aristizábal.”

Dark He is third on the list of historical Colombian scorers, including those achieved abroad. With his goal this Tuesday, he reached 335 in his career, not counting two that he scored in the strange promotion tournament of 2002, in which Dimayor mixed the B teams with the reserves of the first-class squads. division.

The greatest historical Colombian gunner is Victor Hugo Aristizábal, who scored 348 goals in his career. And very close is Radamel Falcao García, with 347. Dayro wants to continue on.

Dayro pays 300,000 pesos for assistance

There has been much speculation about Dayro Moreno's record; the scorer said last year that he 'passed the league' to his teammates as an incentive for them to give him goal assists. At the time, he declared that he gave 300,000 Colombian pesos

Dayro Mauricio Moreno Galindo player of Once Caldas

This Wednesday, his partner Billy Arce spoke about Moreno and confirmed in a talk with him Vbar Snail that the man from Tolima pays that amount to his teammates for attendance, although he would like the figure to increase.

“Three or four assists that I have miscounted. Dayro delivers, always. It would be a good thing, but no”he said with a laugh about the possibility of paying $500,000.

In addition, he explained that the team plays for the results of the Once Caldas, but not to satisfy the scorer. “For the group in particular, of course we understand each other well with Dayro, if he can assist and in the position in which one is in charge. We know what a striker is like, a scorer, who in the area, as everyone knows, are selfish, but on the contrary, happy to share a team with Dayro,” he added.

Images of the game between Millonarios and Once Caldas for the Bet Play league at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin stadium, today February 27, 2024.

Finally, he made it clear that the objective is to be among the eight qualified for the semi-final home runs of the League. “The goal is to get into the eight, for us, the fans, the leadership, we are little by little trying to get points that we have easily let slip away,” said Billy Arce.

