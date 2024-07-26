The return of Javier Aguirre to the Mexican team It not only impacted Mexican players and fans, but also several players who have a different relationship with the national team.
In TigersFor example, the hope was raised that more spaces would open up in Mexico’s call for the World Cup in Mexico, United States and Canadawell The Basque does not close the door to any player, not even if he has recently become a naturalized player.
Is about Nicolas Ibanezthe forward born in Argentina who recently received his naturalization letter, so he can now be considered as a Mexican national team player if the new Aztec coach so wishes.
It was through a press conference where Ibanez He did not hide his hope of being called up by Mexico; however, he is aware that he must substantially improve his level to be able to reach the Mexican teamalthough today the level is not the highest.
“First I have to play here at the club and do it in the best way, be prepared to win the position here and then I will surely have more chances to be seen,” said the Mexican-Argentine striker, as he is not yet a starter in Tigers.
“Obviously (the arrival of Aguirre) opens the doors to everyone. I would start from scratch even though there is a base (…) it will be a nice competition”
– Nicolas Ibanez
Until now, Javier Aguirre He has not said a single word about the type of call he will make in the Mexican team and reports of the next call-up have not announced Ibáñez’s call-up; however, the 29-year-old striker has already raised his hand.
“More than anything because I have been in the country for many years, I have grown very fond of the people here. It would be an honour to wear that shirt and defend it.”
– Nicolas Ibanez
