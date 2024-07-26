The Chivas de Guadalajara They announced the official call for the Leagues Cup 2024a tournament that could serve to consolidate the good moment with which they paused the Liga MX and, above all, to test some of the youngsters he has on his radar. Fernando Gago.
The first thing to mention about the call is the noticeable absence of Jesus Orozco Chiquetewho was injured in the last game against Mazatlan and later, a tear in the back of his right leg was confirmed.
The “good news” for Chivas is that a young player with a lot of potential entered the list and who could become a key element for the rest of the semester. His name is Hugo Camberos and is only 17 years old.
Hugo Camberos was selected by Fernando Gago to integrate the list of 29 players who will compete in the Leagues Cup, Well, he is a pearl from the quarry that shines in the Tapatío, but has not yet managed to debut in the Liga MX.
Camberos is the youngest forward in history to score inside the Expansion League and also the youngest of the squad, so he needs this exposure to show the player he is.
It’s about a fast and skillful playercapable of playing on both ends of the court and with the particularity of being an unbalancing element when attacking, which is why he could be an agitator at certain times.
The presence of Camberos in the call is key to Chivas Because the variations at the extremes are limited in this Leagues Cupmainly due to the absence of Yael Padillain the Mexican U-20 National Team and the injury of Carlos Cisneros.
Fidel Barajas is called to relieve the position of extremebut he has barely had any minutes since joining Guadalajara, so Camberos arrives at the perfect time to try to compete.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#young #footballer #Chivas #big #bet #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply