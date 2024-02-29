Seville (AFP)

Spain, the world champion, won the European Nations League title in football, beating France 2-0, in the final match at the Olympic Stadium “La Cartuya” in Seville, in front of 57,000 spectators.

Aitana Bonmatti, following a pass from Olga Carmona (32) and Mariona Caldente (53), scored the two goals.

Spain continued its golden run, as it prepares to make its first ever appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris next summer.

Six months ago in Sydney, Australia, the world champions added the continental title to their record under the leadership of their new coach, Montserrat Tomé, who succeeded the controversial coach, Jorge Villeda, after his dismissal following the World Cup.

On the other hand, France, led by its coach Herve Renard, failed to shoot any ball on the Spanish goal during the match.

Barcelona star Bonmatti, the best player in the world in 2023, told Espanola TV, “Six months ago we won the World Cup, and now we have won the Nations League. What more could you ask for?”

She added, “Everything we have achieved is unbelievable. This team has no ceiling. The World Cup, and now the Nations League, and now we are seeking the Olympic title.”