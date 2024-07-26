In recent weeks, the transfer market of the Liga MX has decreased in intensity and two of the teams that have pushed the hardest for signings are America and Chivaswho are now facing off over a Major League Soccer player (MLS).
And while the board of directors of the blue-cream team continues looking for a left winger to replace Quiñonesin Guadalajara They know they need another offensive player to make a difference in this Opening 2024something that the coach himself has already requested.
The player in question is considered a pearl of USA and has Mexican roots, making it an object of desire for the Sacred Flockbut also for the future plans of Club América, since he is only 20 years old.
According to reports 365 Scores, America and Chivas They are fighting over Diego Luna, who is barely 20 years old and is the great pearl of the MLS, where he works in the Real Salt Lake.
The Mexican American is valued at more than 5 million dollarsbut being one of the greatest offensive projections, they could substantially increase their prize.
Diego He is a winger and left midfielder, with interest from European markets and a big name in the United States, which is why he is a highly sought-after gem not only in Mexico, but in Europe and some MLS clubs.
It is expected that while it is in dispute the Leagues Cup, both clubs and the player himself define their interests and crystallizes into a concrete offerso most likely the own Diego Luna be the one who decides which club he could land at.
It should be noted that it is difficult for the America club will pay a high amount for a 20-year-old, due to the wide variety in the market, so this could be an opportunity that Chivas takes advantage of to keep the player.
