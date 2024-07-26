The wait is about to come to an end and the Club de Fútbol Monterrey’s reinforcement for this summer could make his debut with the team in the Leagues Cup 2024the Spanish midfielder from Sevilla, Oliver Torressuffered from a collarbone injury, but was finally able to join the club’s group training sessions and the player himself has shown his happiness at returning on social media.
A close source confirmed to Channel 6 Sports that the intention of the ‘Tano‘ is to use him as a starter in the next inter-squad matches so that he can make his debut in the next match.
The 29-year-old European footballer could make his debut next Tuesday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m. on Matchday 2 of Group A when he faces Austin FC of Major League Soccer at the Q2 Stadium.
Fortunately for the team of Fernando Ortiz, Sergio Canales He will be back for the match, despite his recent discomfort in the Achilles tendon that left him out of the match. MLS All-Star Game 2024.
In this way, for the first time both Spanish players could coincide in the Gang and establish a great partnership in the midfield. It should be remembered that Channels He arrived in the Sultana del Norte a year ago and also made his debut in the binational tournament.
