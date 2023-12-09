by STEFANO OLLANU

The FIA ​​special awards

At the awards ceremony of the International Automobile Federation not only are trophies awarded to world champion drivers and teams, given that over time some special prizes have been introduced, such as the FIA Action of The Year.

It’s about the best maneuver seen on the track in the season just ended, chosen from ten different categories belonging to the FIA. The 2023 prize was won by Fernando Alonso, for the battle with Sergio Perez of the last lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which saw him take third position under the checkered flag by just 53 thousandths. The fans declared him the winner – repeating the award obtained also in 2021 – with an online vote on the FIA ​​website.

Alonso’s words

Alonso was not present in Baku, but wanted to deliver a video message to the audience: “Hello everyone and thank you very much to the fans for voting for my fight with Sergio in Brazil. I want to share this award with him, because to have a good battle on the track it is necessary for both of them to collaborate and our duel should be an example for present and future generations. We must support clean battles on the track and without contact between the cars.”. Second place went to Antonio Felix Da Costa for overtaking Vergne on the penultimate lap of the Cape Town ePrix, third place for Sebastian Montoya and his maneuver on Dino Beganovic in F3 in Austria. This is the roll of honor of the FIA ​​Action of the Year:

2014 Max Verstappen European F3 2015 Max Verstappen F1 2016 Max Verstappen F1 2017 Esapekka Lappi WRC 2018 Teemu Suninen WRC 2019 Max Verstappen F1 2020 Kimi Raikkonen F1 2021 Fernando Alonso F1 2022 Lewis Hamilton F1 2023 Fernando Alonso F1

FIA Rookie of the Year

The prize was also awarded to the best debutant among all the series under the aegis of the International Federation. After three seasons the title is once again given to a Formula 1 driver and Oscar Piastri of McLaren obtained it. The 22-year-old from Melbourne collected two podiums and a Sprint victory, ending his season in ninth place in the world drivers’ standings with 97 points. This is the roll of honour FIA Rookie of the Year: