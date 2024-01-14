The Barcelona coach recognized that Real Madrid deserved to win the Spanish Super Cup final. Xavi could not hide his disappointment after the historic win but he raised his head to ensure that Barça will return to what it was before.
The Spanish press has been very harsh with the level that the culé team has shown in the final, the Barça coach was “strong” despite the criticism and assured that the Catalan team is prepared to fight for all the titles of the season.
“Disappointment, sadness goes through my head… it's football and it touches us bitterly. We were excited. We had the worst game of all. We had the option to cut back, but the 3-1 score made things bad for us. again. Real Madrid has hurt us with its counterattacks and transitions… Apologize to the fans. We have given the worst face. We have to recover. I have experienced many defeats and we have recovered. Barça will return, it will return.”
“Manage the game better, you can't play a final like that. We weren't good in defense or pressure, you can't start a final 2-0. Then came Robert's goal, but we lacked everything. It's a defeat “It's tough, we're angry. We've shown one of the worst sides of the season. We have to improve a lot to win titles. We have to apologize to the Barcelona fans because it was a final, a Clásico and we weren't as good as we should be.”
“I am calm and very angry and disappointed, we have not shown the face that a final required, but as a culé, not as a coach. I have experienced very hard defeats, but the whole season remains, there are three titles, but for everyone. We will return, we will return , I am convinced”.
“Yes, it is clear, we have to endure the criticism and apologize to the fans, we do not show the face that the team has to show, especially in a final against Madrid. It is a tough defeat, but we have recovered from tough defeats many times.” times. We will compete again for sure.
