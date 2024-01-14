Editorial | Whether Macron does this or that, it always goes the wrong way

In the European elections, it is measured how acceptable the extreme right will be in France and what kind of victories it will have later on.

Qun The future directions of European politics are being sniffed out, it is worth turning the nose towards France.

France is heading to the European elections, which have a greater significance than itself. The European elections measure how likely it is that the far right will take power in France in the next parliamentary and presidential elections. A shift of power towards the far right would be the kind of political legacy that the current president, Emmanuel Macron, would not want to leave behind. The victory of the extreme right would be of great importance for the whole of Europe – France has taken on the responsibility of pulling the plug in Europe during Germany's political upheaval and the war in Ukraine.