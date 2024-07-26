The raising of the Olympic flag, with its five multicoloured rings, is one of the highlights of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. But in this edition, Paris 2024, there was one detail that not many people missed.

The flag was mounted upside down, with two rings above and three below, and in this way it was raised high.

The incident sparked a great deal of criticism on social media, which widely pointed out the mistake made by the organizers of the games.

So far, there is no explanation as to why the flag was hung upside down.

So far, there has been no official communication about what happened, whether it was a mistake or whether it was part of an event in which many things have been broken with respect to the history of the Games, starting with holding the ceremony outdoors, on the banks of the River Seine, and not at the Stade de France, which will be the central stage of the games.

