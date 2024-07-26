Rain went from being a risk to a reality on the Parisian afternoon. The opening ceremony planned a tour of the city along the Seine River so that the athletes could be in full view of a public that, for the first time in history, attended an opening ceremony outside a stadium.

The more than three hours of the inaugural event were planned to make Paris a complete spectacle with artists, performances and special appearances. The rain has not stopped in the French capital, where few solutions were found for this inconvenience.

The athletes were soaked and the Seine increased its flow

As it began to rain during the journey, the boats carrying all the delegations accelerated their pace in order to reach the finish line more quickly. The only barrier between them and the rain were raincoats distributed by volunteers.

The risk of rain had been talked about in the previous days and it ended up materialising. It has not stopped raining in Paris until now, just before the Olympic flame was lit. During the tour, several episodes were presented in which the ceremony was divided, which left several postcards despite having been soaked by rain.

Members of the Colombian delegation at the Trocadero Square. Photo:EFE Share

After arriving at the Trocadero, the athletes had the option of returning to the Olympic Village to rest. Apparently, many opted for this alternative as they were soaked on their journey before seeing the lighting of the Olympic net.

Colombia waved the tricolor flag at the Seine

The Colombian delegation was present on a shared boat. However, the traditional vueltiao hat stood out as part of a fashion proposal that also included a trench coat in tribute to Parisian fashion. The printed design made reference to the caña flecha and represented the tenacity and drive of the Colombians.

Colombian delegation marches along the Seine River. Photo:EFE Share

Colombia’s flag bearers were Flor Denis Ruíz and Kevin Quintero, who were accompanied by the athletes who will represent the country in a new Olympic event and will seek to improve their performance in Tokyo 2020.