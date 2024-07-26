At the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, one of the events that has been commented on on social media has to do with an epic staging that combined the mastery of the arts, theater and music to expose the concept of ‘freedom’.

The scene took place on the banks of the Seine riverwhere the ceremony was held on the evening of July 26. The event featured 12 acts with values ​​of French citizenship that have transcended and are embedded in deep social fibers.

It begins with the iconic painting of ‘Liberty Leading the People’ by Eugène Delacroixwhich is kept in the Louvre Museum and comes to life to the sound of ‘Les Misérables’ by Victor Hugoa fusion of revolutionary and artistic milestones of the 18th century.

'Liberté', opening act at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Photo:Screenshot

Actors simulate the scene captured by the artist in 1830 while singing until a woman, who takes a flag of Franceprevails over the chaos following the revolution of July 28, the day when Parisians rose up against King Charles X.

Then, from a balcony of The Conciergerieknown as the palace of the island of the Cité, appears Marie Antoinette decapitated, holding her head in her arms, the same place where she was held as a prisoner. This is a representation of one of the great events that marked the French Revolution: the imprisonment and execution of the queen consort in October 1793.

Marie Antoinette decapitated at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Photo:Screenshot

Gojira and Marina Viotti performed a song about the French Revolution

Immediately afterwards, the French band Gojira The Duplantier brothers Joe and Mario, Christian Andreu and Jean-Michel Labadie, members of the most important metal band in the country this century, were located on several balconies of the same building.

With several flares of fire that synchronize with the sound of the drums, guitars and basses to perform ‘Ah! that anger’, one of the most emblematic songs of the French Revolution.

After a few seconds he enters Marina Viotti on a boat to sing the verses of the composition, which was adapted from the hand of Victor le Masne.

The end of the performance was marked by long red ribbons that were thrown out of the windows of the venue. “An epic and poetic action,” commented several users on social media. Others in France, meanwhile, considered the act to be “disrespectful” and unnecessary. In fact, it was one of the most iconic moments of this disruptive opening.