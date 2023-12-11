Barcelona is going through an irregular course as it is in fourth position in the LaLiga standings after having won the tournament last season in an overwhelming way in which it dominated from start to finish. Now, with the objective of fighting until the end for the league title such as the Champions League, Xavi thinks about strengthening the squad to face the second half of the season. One of the positions to be reinforced is the midfield since it does not have many quality players and even more so after Gavi's injury that will keep him off the field until the start of the next campaign.
According to Lyall Thomas, a Sky News journalist in the sports section, Giovani Lo Celso is the number one priority for the coach of the culé team for the next transfer market in January and he wants to add him to his squad almost with obligation. but also as a show of support for his management.
The truth is that the Blaugrana team's interest in the Argentine midfielder began several months ago since in the European summer market he was very close to wearing the Barcelona shirt but Ange Postecoglou asked that he stay despite the fact that he did not give him much experience until in recent weeks where he has had very good performances and has earned the trust of both the Australian coach as well as his teammates and fans.
The reality is that, if he arrives in Barcelona, he should do so in conditions accessible to Barcelona since the Catalan team is in a tight economic situation and has had many problems in recent seasons. Time to incorporate players.
