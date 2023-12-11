Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez said this Monday (11) that Paraguay and Israel have agreed to “simultaneously” reopen their embassies in Asunción and Jerusalem, without immediately specifying a date.

Speaking to the press, Ramírez mentioned the meeting that the Paraguayan president, Santiago Peña, had on Sunday (10), in Buenos Aires, with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, before the inauguration ceremony of the Argentine president, Javier. Milei.

“We agreed in the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, that we will open the embassies simultaneously, therefore, they will be opened soon,” declared Ramírez at the López Palace, headquarters of the Paraguayan government, where the diplomatic delegation greeted Peña.

Ramírez reported that the Israeli authorities “are already taking all administrative measures” to establish their diplomatic delegation in Asunción, which, according to him, will have “momentary” administrative coverage from Buenos Aires.

The chancellor also emphasized that Israel had given its approval to the Paraguayan ambassador, Alejandro Rubín Cymerman.

Peña, in a publication on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), summarized his meeting with Cohen in the Argentine capital and with relatives of those kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas in Israeli territory.

“The government of Paraguay gives its full support to this sister nation at this difficult time,” added the president, who on October 7 condemned the “cowardly terrorist attacks” by land, sea and air that Hamas carried out against Israel.

Cohen was in Paraguay on August 15 for Peña's inauguration, the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Latin America in more than a decade.

One day after the ceremony in Asunción, Israel's foreign minister announced that Paraguay will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem later this year. Furthermore, the Jewish State will reopen its embassy in the capital of the South American country.