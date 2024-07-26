Atlético Nacional is once again trying to win over a fan base that was disappointed by the club’s disastrous first half of the season. The failure in the first league this year forced them to look for alternatives in a squad that they filled with good players.

With a perfect score after their last victory against Millonarios in Bogotá, the club once again excited its fans. Repetto had a great start to the season with Edwin Cardona, who has assumed the leadership after his return to the team from the capital of Antioquia. However, one of the team’s key players is close to leaving the project to seek new horizons in his career.

The destination would be Toulouse

Toulouse, France It would be the team interested in signing one of the players most considered in Repetto’s plans. Edier Ocampo, a player with a process in the Colombian U20 National Team, would welcome his departure thanks to the arrival of reinforcements to the ‘verdolaga’ that would reduce his presence in the first team.

Ocampo, who has reportedly received an offer from Tolima, is also said to be interested in the French team, which is already looking for a way to incorporate him into the team. According to the specialist media, The Violets, The club is urgently looking for a right back following the departure of Mikkel Desler to the MLS and Ocampo, 20, is the chosen one.

The player, for now, was removed from the squad and He was not included in his team’s squad for the match against Millonarios last Wednesday at El Campín. The club president also confirmed that there are several interested parties in signing the player for next season.

In the first semester, Ocampo played 19 games in which he scored 3 goals and gave one assist. In addition to Toulouse, Hellas Verona of Italy, Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS and Rangers of Scotland are also said to be closely monitoring the player.