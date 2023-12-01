WWE 2K24 rated in Brazil, announced at The Game Awards?

Although it has not yet been officially presented, WWE 2K24 has been classified in Brazil, suggesting that a debut in stores is not far away.
Considering that we are talking about an annual series, the arrival of WWE 2K24 is rather obvious, however the fact that it has obtained a first classification suggests that the debut in stores could be very close and consequently also the official announcement by 2K.
For example, in the case of WWE 2K23 the game was officially presented only two months before its actual debut in stores, which took place in January 2023. Consequently, the The Game Awards on December 7th could represent a perfect showcase to present the next iteration of the series with great fanfare.
The next game will also be cross-gen
The classification by the Brazilian rating board does not anticipate any relevant information on the contents, the wrestlers, the methods or anything else of WWE 2K24 and therefore to find out more about it it will be necessary to wait for official communications from 2K. On the other hand, it confirms that the game will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
This might turn up the nose of those who expected an experience tailor-made for current generation platforms, but on the other hand the development cross-gen it is a widely held standard, especially when it comes to sports games and annual series.
