WWE 2K24 rated in Brazil, announced at The Game Awards?

Although it has not yet been officially presented, WWE 2K24 has been classified in Brazil, suggesting that a debut in stores is not far away.

Considering that we are talking about an annual series, the arrival of WWE 2K24 is rather obvious, however the fact that it has obtained a first classification suggests that the debut in stores could be very close and consequently also the official announcement by 2K.

For example, in the case of WWE 2K23 the game was officially presented only two months before its actual debut in stores, which took place in January 2023. Consequently, the The Game Awards on December 7th could represent a perfect showcase to present the next iteration of the series with great fanfare.